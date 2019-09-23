Probable cause found, trial set for man charged in Topeka homicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Following a preliminary hearing on Monday, the Courts found that there was enough evidence to take the man charged with the murder of Darton Fields II to trial.

Shawnee County District Attorney, Mike Kagay announced Monday that Kristoffer Lee Klesath was bound over for trial today.

After three hours of testimony from a dozen witnesses, Kagay said the Courts found probable cause on all charged counts.

Klesath will stand trial on January 27, 2020, and will appear for a pre-trial hearing on December 20. He remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

He was charged with Murder in the First Degree; Aggravated Robbery; and Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, after he was linked to the shooting death of Fields in May.

He was also charged with an alternative count of Murder in the Second Degree, Intentional.

After responding to reports of a shooting on May 25, Topeka Police Department found Darton Andrew Fields II suffering from gunshot wounds, of which he died later that evening at a local hospital.

Using video from the scene, TPD identified Klesath and arrested him on May 29.

TPD is handling the investigation of the case and is asking that anyone with information about the incident report it to the police.