Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association visits Topeka Veterans

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Veterans at the Topeka VA hospital were visited by some special guests on Thursday.

The Professional Armed Forces Rodeo Association was in town for shows starting on October 24 and they brought some of their horses for the residents to spend time with.

Steve Milton, a military veteran, and member of the organization said their job is about more than just the rodeo. It’s about finding ways to give back to the community, long after their service is over.

“We’ve all served the same…walked the same shoes and worn the same uniforms,” Milton said. “So there’s a camaraderie piece to this. We’re just here to brighten their day a little bit.”

To continue brightening their day, four veterans from the community center were honored at the world championship show on Wednesday night.