TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three batches of protein bars are being voluntarily recalled across the U.S. because they could contain parts of disposable hairnet, shrink wrap and parchment paper.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) published the recall on Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars on Nov. 29. The FDA said the foreign material in the protein bars could cause gastrointestinal injuries or pose a choking hazard.

The FDA said no injuries have been reported but the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution.

If you’ve purchased any Burn Boot Camp Afterburn Grass-Fed Whey Protein Bars (60 grams) Triple Chocolate Almond flavor products with the lot codes 181, 184 and 187 you should return them from the purchase location or destroy them. The lot numbers are printed on the back of each bar and on the bottom of cardboard cases.

“The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority,” parent company Doctors Scientific Organica said in a press release. “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to our consumers and retail customers.”

