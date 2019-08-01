Public invited to drive school buses in Auburn-Washburn School District

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Transportation Department in the Auburn-Washburn School District is offering the public the free opportunity to drive a school bus Thursday.

There are a number of open bus driver positions to fill before school starts on August 13, and the organizers of this event hope that driving one of the busses now could encourage someone to become a large part of a student’s life as a bus driver.

“We transport a large portion of our children to and from school every day, we’re the first ones to see them in the mornings and the last to see them in the evening,” Stephanie Bell, school bus trainer and safety coordinator, said. “So you play a huge factor.”

In addition to brightening the days of students, the job offers versatility when it comes to childcare.

“You can bring your child with you to work, there’s no need for daycare, you can bring them along and ride every day with you,” Bell said.

The chance to try your hand at becoming a bus driver continues tomorrow starting at 7:30 a.m. in the Washburn Rural High School parking lot.

Anyone with a valid drivers license can participate, and even those who do not want to become a bus driver are welcome to try their hand at driving the busses.

