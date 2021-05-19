PUSH TO VACCINATE KIDS: Riley County to hold vaccine clinic for 12- to 17-year-olds

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The CDC recently approved the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for use in people between the ages of 12 and 15-years-old. Leaving parents with a choice to vaccinate their kids, wait, or not vaccinate them at all.

“I will do it as soon as I can, my middle child that would be available for the vaccine at 13 was exposed last week to COVID so we have to wait until she is out of quarantine,” said Manhattan resident Holly Decker.

Julie Gibbs with the Riley County Health Department hopes more people will choose to vaccinate their kids.

“Overall the advantage is to just increase our numbers of those who are getting vaccinated and hopefully that will decrease the number of cases that we are having here in Riley County,” Gibbs said.

According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment so far just 22,000 Kansans under the age of 18 have been vaccinated.

So where should you look for answers about the COVID-19 vaccine, Gibbs says turn to the trusted sources.

“Your healthcare provider is definitely one of those trusted sources as well as the CDC or KDHE and just be rest assured that the vaccine did go through the necessary and it was deemed safe and very effective,” Gibbs said.

Like most Kansans’s the thought of being fully vaccinated brings hope for days to come for Decker and her family.

“We are just looking forward to spending time with family and friends and somewhat of a semblance of a normal life again,” Decker said.

The Riley County Health Department is holding a vaccination clinic for 12-17 year-olds at Pottorf hall located in Cico Park starting at 9 am on Thursday and ending at 4 pm. You can sign up for an appointment by clicking here.