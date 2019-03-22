Rain chances increase as we head into the weekend

What We’re Tracking:

Clouds are gradually heading this way

Rain and thunder Saturday to Sunday

Another system may arrive next Thursday

Clouds will continue to increase along with an increase in our chance of rain as we head into tonight and into Saturday morning. Lows should be in the lower 40s.

For Saturday, rain will continue off and on throughout the day with highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday evening is when our rain and even thunderstorm chances increase as that main system will move in . Moderate rain and thunder can be expected for some parts of the viewing area. This could continue on into the early hours of Sunday before starting to dissipate.

To end your weekend, Sunday should stay a bit more dry with maybe a sprinkle or two in the morning. Clouds will stay with us although highs will be in the upper 50s with some areas South of the Topeka area potentially reaching the lower 60s.

Make sure to check back on our website and our weather app to stay up to date with the latest forecast as we track this storm system ahead!



KSNT Storm Track Chief Meteorologist Matt Miller