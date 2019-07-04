Rain delays Collins Park Parade, but not the fun

It literally rained on the Collins Park Parade but that didn't stop the neighborhood from celebrating their independence

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – It literally rained on the Collins Park Parade but that didn’t stop the neighborhood from celebrating their independence.

It was a rainy start to the fourth of July, which meant Topeka’s Collins Park parade was delayed a few hours. Instead of missing out on any fun, this group of neighbors decided to have a pop-up party.

“People know that our first call this morning wasn’t to cancel, it was do you need more pop ups? So people come they eat and have a good time,” said resident Karla Hedquist.

The rain caused some delays for the Shawnee County Spirit of Kansas festival’s early events, but people slowly made their way out to party.

“Most people don’t want to be stuck at home on the fourth so if you want something to do in Topeka, you have to go. the weather can’t hold you back,” said Vendor Fred Schiffelbein.

After the sun came out, so did the people of Collins Park.

As the weather cleared they were able to enjoy the music and performers for their yearly tradition. forgetting about the rain altogether.