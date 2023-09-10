What We’re Tracking

Rain moves in tonight

Cool front arrives

Much cooler week ahead

Today, we have already seen a few showers in the northwestern portions of the viewing area. Rain will continue move in and most areas will see rain as we head into tonight. Temperatures tonight will be a bit warmer than what we have seen the last couple nights with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Rain will continue off and on through the night and into Monday. The clouds and rain will likely give us high temperatures that will struggle to even get into the low 70s as we start off next week!

The cooler air from the frontal boundary looks to stick. We will see below average temperatures for the first time in two weeks. Highs in the 70s look to hang around all the through the start of the weekend.

KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Ely Millard