Rainy and breezy before clearing occurs late today and tonight

Temperatures were warmer over the weekend with highs near 70, but the strong wind made it seem chilly in the early morning and late day.

We also went from Daylight Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time where we shifted light toward evening by an hour. Hard to say if your dragging a bit because it’s a Monday, because it’s raining or because of the clock change.

Clouds thickened late Sunday, but rain held off for much of the day. Instead of steady rain, and some occasionally heavy, should be expected to noon Monday. There may be a few rumbles of thunder.

Rain tapers to showers in the late day as temperatures gradually drop. Wind will become stronger from the west/northwest as a boundary passes through the region.

Greater Topeka Monday

Highs: 54-59, falling into the 40s by late afternoon

Wind: W/NW 15-25

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild. It will easily be the prettiest and most pleasant day of the week. Wednesday will begin with scattered showers and Thursday could start with early morning showers and thunderstorms as well.

Temperatures may climb to the 65 degree range in the midweek period.

Sun becomes limited, temperatures will be lower and scattered showers are likely late Friday and early Saturday.

It won’t be very pleasant for those off work or out of school for Spring Break. Highs may only be in the 40s over the weekend, and there is a better chance for sunshine Sunday.

We have several rain chances to deal with this week…

KSNT Meteorologist David George



