Rally House trying to keep Chiefs gear in stock

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A store in Topeka said it’s been almost impossible to keep Chiefs gear in stock this season.

Rally House on 21st Street in Topeka said the team’s Super Bowl run has made the store busier than ever.

Fans started lining up during the fourth quarter during the Super Bowl Sunday night outside Rally House. They sold out of their new merchandise stock within an hour and have had to hire 10 extra staff members to keep up with the demand.

“Last night was absolutely crazy and someone was waiting here this morning when we opened at like 6:30 this morning,” said Ally Rottinghaus, a Rally House employee. “So it has been constantly non-stop, the phone has been ringing, it’s been really great.”

Rally House had to start giving out numbered tickets for customers to hold their place in line when they ran out of gear. The store had to order three more shipments of Chiefs gear to keep up with demand.