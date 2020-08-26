RALLY RECAP: Two Topeka groups voice their thoughts amidst city council meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Hundreds of people gathered at the Topeka City Council chambers Tuesday to make their voices heard before the city commission opened police reform discussion to the public.

People in support of police officers began to gather on Tuesday at the Topeka Performing Arts Center around 3 p.m. and the crowd continued to grow to around 400 people as the Topeka City Council discussed major police reform topics.

“Our officers need every tool in their toolbox to do their job safely,” said Ron Gish, retired Topeka police officer and organizer of the Back The Blue rally. “We don’t want you pulling tools away from your officers, and creating policies and ordinances that turn them into criminals or administratively punish them when they’re doing everything right.”

During the rally, the crown heard from various speakers, singers, and held a discussion and networking session among one another. They also heard from families who have lost police officers.

One of the organizers of the Black Lives Matter rally, Regina Platt, said the group came to make their voices heard.

“Tonight’s main message is we make sure Topeka citizens voices are heard and valued,” said Platt. “We want change and we are willing to do the work to get it.”

Many of the topics being discussed by the council go too far, and are not considering local law enforcement, Gish said.

“What we have happening is they’re saying ‘well, something happened in Minneapolis, Minnesota so all police officers are bad,'” Gish said. “That’s the same thing as what we’re saying don’t do when you have someone that’s a different color of skin.

The rally stayed peaceful despite a couple arguments between some Back The Blue Members and Black Lives Matters members.

The Black Lives Matter group sent speakers in the meeting to make sure they got the chance to voice what policies they would like to see changed.

Around 40 members of the Black Lives Matter came to show their support through the evening.