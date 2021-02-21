RCPD asking for public’s help after shots fired at multiple house parties

MANHATTAN, Kan (KSNT) — The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) is asking for the public’s help after a gun was fired into the air at two separate house parties in Manhattan over the weekend.

On Saturday, February 20th at 12 a.m. RCPD said on Twitter that they had received reports of shots fired near the 800 block of Thurston, which is three blocks north of Bluemont Elementary School. RCPD stated that at this time no one has reported any injuries at this incident.

We would also like to speak to anyone who may have information on reports of shots fired into the air around the 800 block of Thurston St. around 12 am on Saturday, February 20.



It is unknown if the incidents are related. — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) February 21, 2021 Tweet from RCPD

Then, on Saturday night into Sunday morning between 11:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m., between the 600 and 1000 blocks of Bertrand street, RCPD stated that shots had been fired at two separate house parties. Both of these neighborhoods are directly east of the K-State campus.

RCPD said there are no injuries reported at this time from these events, they also stated that it is unknown if the two incidents are related.

Anyone with information should contact RCPD at (785)-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785)-539-7777.

This is a developing story, KSNT News will provide updates online and on air as they become available.