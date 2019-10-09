RCPD detective thanked for service with handmade quilt

RILEY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – A Riley County woman thanked a police officer in a unique way on Wednesday.

Janet Webster hand made a quilt for Riley County Police Department Detective McKee after he helped her block a scam caller who was bothering her.

RCPD said in a tweet that each square was personalized and took Webster 10 to 12 hours each to make.

