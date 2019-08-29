RCPD focusing on curbing impaired driving this weekend

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police Department announced Thursday that they will be conducting a DUI saturation patrol this weekend.

On Saturday, RCPD will conduct a DUI and impaired driving saturation patrol, meaning that a large number of officers will be focusing on the Manhattan area looking for signs of impaired driving and other traffic violations.

RCPD said that drivers who show signs of alcohol or drug-related impairment will be evaluated and those who are confirmed to be impaired will be arrested.