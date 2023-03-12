MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for a runaway 13-year-old boy.

According to the Riley County Police Department, Averex was last seen Saturday around 5:30 p.m. at his residence in the 2400 block of Buena Vista Dr. in Manhattan.

Averex is approximately 5’0″, 95 lbs, and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and Nike shoes.



If you have seen Averex, or have any information about his whereabouts, you can call the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.