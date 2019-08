RILEY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police Department located two young girls who were missing Friday evening.

Twelve-year-old Alexis Haman and 11-year-old Amara Wiles were last seen playing in the front yard in the 700 block of North Juliette around 7:50 p.m. Friday evening.

Alexis is 5’3″ tall with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a dark hoodie and shorts.

Amara is 5’1″ tall, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and black jeans.