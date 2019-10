MANHANNAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing child on Friday evening.

Henri Tetreault, 15, of Manhattan was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue and black shirt with black pants and camo socks and shoes.

He is 5’3″ tall, weighs 110 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes.

RCPD asks that anyone with information call 911.