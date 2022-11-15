RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is reaching out to the public to prevent crashes and to ask the public about its priorities.

Captain Josh Kyle joined 27 News to discuss a new program to prevent crashes. The new initiative, according to the Riley County Police Department, is helping to reduce the number of crashes in the area.

With help from Kansas State University, the Riley County Police Department developed an initiative called Accident Reduction Citations, or ARC. The effort to reduce serious crashes uses research conducted by K-State that asked residents what they thought were the causes of highway crashes.

The RCPD is also asking for the public to offer input into the department’s operations. Questions range from what the community would like to see, how they think the department is doing and more.

To take the survey, click here.

Residents can take a survey until Dec. 31, 2022.

📲 Download the KSNT 27 News to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for KSNT 27 News email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on KSNT.com for Topeka and Northeast Kansas.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.