Regents change university admissions’ requirements, hoping for more students

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – State education officials are looking to make it easier for students to get into local universities.

Enrollment numbers at some of Kansas’ six state universities have been going down for years. Now, the State Board of Regents is looking to change that by simplifying the college application process.

“We’ve gone more to a GPA standard and we think that’ll be much more clear,” said Shane Bangerter, chair of the board. “We obviously think that will be much more easy to fill out that application when all you have to do is put in your GPA and your ACT score.”

Bangerter said this change could help the state as a whole.

“Anything we can do to make the process simpler and clearer, I think the better. Then hopefully that means more students applying, more students getting in, more students graduating, more students filling the workforce needs of the state” Bangerter said.

With the change, students won’t have to worry as much about what classes they’re taking in high school, as that requirement is going away.

The chart below shows the changes that will take place.