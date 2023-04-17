TOPEKA (KSNT)- Superintendent for USD-501 Topeka Public Schools Tiffany Anderson and Teacher of the Year Region 2 Winner Mrs. Cheryl Delacruz joined the 27 News Morning show.

Mrs. Delacruz has been teaching since 2003 and originally came to Topeka from the Philippines. She teaches college algebra, probability and statistics and honors algebra 2 at the College Prep Academy and Highland Park.

“I am truly honored and humbled to represent Topeka Public Schools and Region 2 as a finalist,” Mrs. Delacruz said. “It means so much to me to know that all my efforts in the classroom have been appreciated and are also making an impact on students and teachers. “

Mrs. Delacruz will continue on to compete for the State title for Teacher of the Year and if she wins, she will go on to compete for the National title.

Dr. Tiffany Anderson said this is the second consecutive year that a Region 2 teacher was selected from a 501 school.

“She really represents inclusivity, diversity, and just excellence in teaching, ” said Dr. Anderson.

In addition to this, Dr. Anderson spoke about some springtime performances, as well as kindergarten registration for next year. You can hear more about this by watching the full interview above!