Relief check breakdown: how much is heading to your wallet and how it gets there

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Millions of Americans are waiting for a check as the two trillion dollar relief law is passed.

But many people are left wondering how much money they will actually get, and where the money will go.

KSNT News checked in with a local accountant and used the latest information released from the IRS to break down the numbers.

The IRS says it will use your 2019 tax return to calculate eligibility. If you haven’t filed yet, the IRS will use your 2018 return.

The government is using your adjusted gross income. So, let’s break down the numbers:

How much will I get?

Single and make less than $75,000 a year = $1,2000

Married and make less than $150,000 a year, jointly = $2,400

An extra $500 will be added to those checks per child in your family. A married couple with 1 child = $2,900 A married couple with 2 kids = $3,400 A married couple with 3 kids = $3,900

That extra $500 per child taps out at 17 years old A married couple with 3 kids, but one is 17 or 18 years old = $3,400

A single parent of one child = $1,700

A single parent with 2 kids = $2,200

Where is the cut off on income and getting a check?

Your check will be deducted by $5 for every $100 made after the maximum of $75,000. For example, if you make $80,000 a year, filed single, you’ll get a $950 check

The amount zeroes out at $99,000 for those who filed single

The amount zeroes out at $198,000 for those who are married, and the above equation applies the same

Where do I sign up to get the money?

The IRS said most people do not need to take any action to get the money, but if you weren’t required to file taxes in 2018 or 2019, you’ll need to file a simple tax return with basic information. The IRS said to not call with questions, just keep checking their website for updates when they add the form.

They’ll calculate and send the payment to the same bank account that’s on your 2019 or 2018 return filed, and you should see that money in the next three weeks via a direct deposit.

If you usually get your return by mail, it could take a little bit longer.