TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County is working to renovate and modernize its courthouse.

The Shawnee County Courthouse started off this year with major renovations. The project is expected to cost about $15 million to complete.

These renovations include a new HVAC system, new exterior windows, LED light fixtures and new roof.

County Commissioner Bill Riphahn says it’s challenging to keep a courthouse fully functional while demolition unfolds.

“It’s kind of difficult because, you know, it’s kind of like painting a moving bus. We still have the court system all going,” Riphahn said.

Another big change to the courthouse is to the old Shawnee County Commission chambers. It will be converted into two new courtrooms. Riphahn says those offices are empty so its a good place for demolition to start.

“There’re some areas they’re able to go in, especially the offices that have moved over across the street,” Riphahn said. “So, demo is started there. But as I said, we’re going to have to keep working while they’re still doing court cases.”

Court officials say the project should be completed in the next two to three years.