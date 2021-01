Topeka, Kan (KSNT) – U.S. Representative Jake LaTurner a Republican from Kansas’s Second District announced via Twitter Thursday morning that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Congressman LaTurner took the test as part of Washington DC’s travel guidelines that requires visitors be tested. He is not experiencing any symptoms at this time. — Rep. Jake LaTurner (@RepLaTurner) January 7, 2021 Tweet from Representative Jake LaTurner

LaTurner stated that he was tested per travel guidelines in Washington D.C. He did vote Wednesday on the Arizona objection to the electoral college proceedings but did not return to the floor after.