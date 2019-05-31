Report: Casey Anthony reveals plans for movie about partying, murder trial

ORLANDO, FL – JULY 07: Casey Anthony smiles before the start of her sentencing hearing on charges of lying to a law enforcement officer at the Orange County Courthouse July 7, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. Anthony was acquitted of murder charges on July 5, 2011 but will serve four, one-year sentences on her conviction of […]

Casey Anthony says she is planning to make a movie that details her partying and murder trial acquittal in 2011, a new report says.

The Daily Mail reported Thursday that the movie will be called ‘As I Was Told.” She told the Daily Mail the name stems from her being told to cover up her daughter Caylee’s death.

Caylee’s remains were found in a wooded area near her family’s Orange County home in 2008.

Anthony was acquitted of murder in 2011 in Orange County.

She subsequently moved to South Florida, where she has for the most part been living a low-key, uneventful life.

Anthony said she is working on the movie now, so she can get her side of the story out, the report said.

“I just feel my truth needs to be out of me. I need to close the book,” Anthony told DailyMail.com.

Anthony drew controversy for engaging in partying shortly after her daughter’s body was found.

“Yes, I drank and carried on like nothing happened,” Anthony said.

The report said the movie should be finished next year and will be filmed in Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina.

The film will be a low-budget production featuring amateur actors, the report said. Anthony said she does not intend to make money on the project.

