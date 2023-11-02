FORT HAYS (KSNT) – The 2023 Kansas Speaks fall survey by the Docking Institute of Public Affairs asked respondents for their opinions on government, politicians and elections.

The Kansas Speaks survey was conducted from Sept. 20 to Oct. 10, 2023, and surveyed a panel of almost 500 Kansans age 18 and older. The survey asked a variety of questions on topics such as overall quality of life, the economy, government, public policy, education and housing.

The survey asked respondents if they were satisfied with the performance of both Governor Laura Kelly and President Joe Biden. Most respondents were satisfied with Kelly’s performance with 38.4% satisfaction and 32.9% dissatisfaction. A total of 21.9% of respondents were satisfied with Biden with 62.8% dissatisfied.

When asked about the satisfaction of the Kansas Legislature and U.S. Congress, most Kansans were dissatisfied with both. Only 23.3% of Kansans were satisfied with the Kansas Legislature and 35.1% of those polled were dissatisfied. On U.S. Congress satisfaction, even more Kansans were dissatisfied. A total of 64.8% of Kansans were dissatisfied with the U.S. Congress with only 9.9% of Kansans satisfied.

Some other government, political and election topics the survey included:

Topic Agree Disagree Neutral/Don’t Know Plan to vote in Nov. 72.90% 11.20% Fraud isn’t a problem in KS elections 41.10% 22.80% Ballot drop boxes should be banned 29.20% 41% Early voting should be abolished 18.10% 49.60% Illegal immigrants are voting in KS 17.50% 29.30% 53.20% Voter fraud routinely decided the winner of KS elections 13.40% 43.30% KS government gets stronger with a diverse representation of elected officials 53.10% 9% Findings from the 2023 Kansas Speaks fall survey by the Docking Institute of Public Affairs.

