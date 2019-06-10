Report: Kansas farmers behind in getting crops planted

Corn damaged by record rains that repeatedly submerged fields, stands in a field near Atlanta, Ind., Friday, July 31, 2015. Illinois and Indiana both saw record June rainfalls, and several other key farm states were also swamped by waves of rain that have set the stage for big crop losses this fall, with up to […]

A new report shows Kansas growers are still behind in getting their crops planted.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that sorghum planting is running late with 25% planted. That is half of what is normally seeded by this time.

Just 48% of the state’s soybeans have also been planted so far. Usually by this late in the spring Kansas farmers already have 69% of the crop seeded.

Corn planting is 89% finished, compared to the 97% average.

Winter wheat condition is rated as 12% poor to very poor, 30% fair, and 58% good to excellent.

The state’s wheat crop is developing very slowly this season, with only 2% now mature. Typically 25% has matured by this date.