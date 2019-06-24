Report: Kansas winter wheat harvest way behind normal

A new government report shows just how far behind the Kansas winter wheat harvest is from normal.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that just 5% of the wheat in the state has been cut. That is far less than the 48% that was harvested at this time a year ago and the 36% five-year average.

Widespread rains have left many fields too soggy to cut, but the wheat itself is also developing more slowly than usual. The agency reports that only 47% of it has matured, well behind the 82% that had matured by this time last year.

Wheat condition was rated 4% very poor, 12% poor, 28% fair, 43% good and 13% excellent.

Planting of soybeans, sorghum and sunflowers are also running slower than normal in Kansas.

