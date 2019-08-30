Report: More than 2,100 Kansas students diagnosed with concussions last school year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) has released it’s first concussion summary, a yearly requirement that shows the number of concussions reported in middle and high schools.

“Sports are great,” said Andrew Porter, D.O., a physician at Ascension Via Christi. “But, there’s a risk to sports.”

The KSHSAA report reveals that more than 2,100 student-athletes and activities participants in grades seven through 12 were diagnosed with concussions during the 2018-2019 school year.

That includes football as the leading sport with 903 concussions, followed by wresting and girls basketball.

Some others on the list include cheerleading, dance, band, and golf.

“It’s alarming,” said Stephanie Anderson, parent. “It’s scary. It can happen at any time, in any sport.”

Anderson’s daughter, Ellie plays volleyball at East High School and missed three weeks of play after getting a double concussion during a volleyball tournament last year.

“Immediately, my head started hurting really bad,” said Ellie. “I started feeling like crying. I didn’t know what was going on.”

Only two weeks into the school year, Ellie knows other athletes who are already experiencing her pain.

“Two of my friends that I know got concussions in the last week and they’re out for a pretty long time,” said Ellie.

Collecting this data on concussions is something parents said they’re thankful for.

“I think it’s important to keep track of that data and see what we need to do to make alterations and make sure we’re providing as much safety for our kids to play sports,” said Anderson.

It’s a push to learn more and find solutions that could lead to equipment upgrades and rule changes.

Officials also hope this will lead to quicker diagnosis and motivate athletes and activity participants to come forward when they feel like something is wrong.

“It’s making sure that the student heals fully from their concussion,” said Jennifer Hudson, East High School athletic trainer.

Hudson is one of the officials responsible for submitting concussion data.

“If I have a concussion that has been diagnosed at any athletic activity, then I go on the KSHSAA website and fill out the report,” said Hudson.

Hudson said she’s passionate about focusing on injuries and making sure athletes come back fully healed to avoid future injuries.

The Concussion Summary will be released every year by KSHSAA.

To view the full summary, click here.