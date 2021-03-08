Republican Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri will not seek reelection in 2022

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt announced Monday that he is not running for reelection in the Senate next year.

“After 14 general election victories — three to county office, seven to the United States House of Representatives, and four statewide elections — I won’t be a candidate for reelection to the United States Senate next year,” Blunt said in a video on Twitter.

Blunt was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 2011, and he was re-elected in 2016. As recently as last month, a spokesperson for Blunt said the two-term senator was planning on running in 2022.

Blunt is the No. 4 in Senate Republican leadership and is the fifth Senate Republican to decide against running for re-election in 2022. The others are Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Rob Portman of Ohio, Richard Shelby of Alabama and Richard Burr of North Carolina.

Two other Republicans — Sens. Charles Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin — have not yet said whether they plan to seek reelection.

Blunt serves as the Chairman of the Senate Republican Policy Committee and as the Ranking Member of the Senate Rules Committee. He also serves on the Senate Appropriations Committee; the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee; and the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence.

Blunt was previously elected to the U.S. House of Representatives seven times where he served as Majority Whip from 2003 to 2007. He was also previously the Missouri Secretary of State.

“In every job Missourians have allowed me to have, I’ve tried to do my best,” Blunt said.“In almost 12,000 votes in the Congress, I’m sure I wasn’t right every time, but you really make that decision based on the information you have at the time.”

Former Democratic state Sen. Scott Sifton said last month that he is planning on running for Blunt’s seat. Sifton is the only Democrat so far to announce a bid for Blunt’s seat.

Blunt did not vote to impeach former President Donlad Trump for inciting for an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Blunt did however urge confidence in the country’s voting system and said the former president should “be careful” in his final days in office.

The other Missouri senator is Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate KTVI contributed to this report.