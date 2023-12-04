TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local thrift store is getting some big help after snow destroyed their storage tent.

After the first snowstorm of the winter season that destroyed the tent, the staff came to clean up. Luckily for them, help is coming in the way of large storage trailers.

God’s Storehouse keeps hundreds of items under their tent. Almost everything was trapped underneath, but in the days after, they moved most of it out from under.

This, however, poses another problem. Winter weather will likely return, so getting everything under a roof is critical. That’s why, Resers Fine Foods is loaning some storage space.

“He called and he said ‘Hey, I want to help you guys out, we have three or four trailers that we can loan you to get your stuff out of the elements to help store things,'” General Manager Michael Kloos said. “It was a huge answer of prayer, but then also just response from the communities.”

God’s Storehouse is a local business that collects and sells furniture and other essential household items for anyone who needs it. God’s Storehouse remains open to the public.