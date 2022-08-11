TOPEKA (KSNT) – A resident at 1619 SW Fillmore Street escaped their home Thursday morning and waited for the Topeka Fire Department to extinguish a fire that did more than $20,000 damage.

Just after 5 a.m. Thursday morning, fire crews arrived to find smoke coming from a two-story home. They searched the home but found no other occupants, according to Division Chief and Fire Marshal for the City of Topeka, Alan Stahl.

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire. A preliminary investigation could not find the cause of the fire, according to Stahl.

The Topeka Fire Department quickly put down a house fire Thursday morning. (KSNT Photo)

No injuries were reported.