Residents ask city to reverse pit bull ban

OVERLAND PARK (AP) — Several residents of the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, are urging the city to repeal its 16-year-old ordinance banning pit bulls.

Twenty-five people spoke at a meeting Wednesday of an Overland Park City Council committee.

All but one of the speakers supported repealing the ordinance.

Some speakers cited the subjectivity in defining a pit bull.

Under the city code, animal control officers in Overland Park rely on visual characteristics to identify a dog as belonging to a banned breed.

It isn’t clear when the council will decide whether to retain the ban.