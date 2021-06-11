Residents ask city to reverse pit bull ban

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
pit-bull-jpg_11266967_ver1.0_1280_720_1533146563090_50352440_ver1.0_640_360_1533156462073.jpg

OVERLAND PARK (AP) — Several residents of the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, are urging the city to repeal its 16-year-old ordinance banning pit bulls.

Twenty-five people spoke at a meeting Wednesday of an Overland Park City Council committee.

All but one of the speakers supported repealing the ordinance.

Some speakers cited the subjectivity in defining a pit bull.

Under the city code, animal control officers in Overland Park rely on visual characteristics to identify a dog as belonging to a banned breed.

It isn’t clear when the council will decide whether to retain the ban.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories