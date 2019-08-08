Residents, businesses benefit from increased Topeka tourism

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Visit Topeka announced Wednesday that travel demand is up and at a record pace this time of the year.

According to Smith Travel Research, Topeka hotels have sold 7,585 more room nights in 2019 than the same date range in 2018. The report also shows that citywide hotel revenue is $264,000 higher than the previous all-time high through the first six months of the year.

“Sporting events, conferences, and general tourism are showing increases due to quality sports facilities, major improvements to our existing attractions like Camp Cowabunga at the Zoo, new attractions like the Evel Knievel Museum, annual events and a strong sales effort by the local hotels and Visit Topeka sales teams,” Mike Bell, vice president of Visit Topeka said.

These quality facilities and improvements come directly from a Transient Guest Tax that is put on overnight hotel stays.

The 7% tax goes towards development and improvements to the Sunflower Soccer Complex, Evel Knievel Museum, Constitution Hall, Evergy Plaza and Jayhawk Theatre. Greater Topeka Partnership press release

The facilities aren’t the only beneficiaries of this increase in hotel stays, the overall Topeka economy and local residents see benefits as well.

“Visitors not only stay in hotels but also spend money eating at our restaurants, shopping and attending other events and attractions,” Brett Oetting, president of Visit Topeka, said. “The sales tax revenues go directly to helping support fire, police, parks and recreation, and road maintenance. Travel and tourism ease the tax burden for local residents.”