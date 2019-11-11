Restaurants and businesses offering Veterans Day specials

Red Lobster:

In honor of Veterans Day, Red Lobster is offering a free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Monday, November 11. The offer is available in-restaurant or on To Go orders picked up in-restaurant. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.



Guests may choose their free appetizer or dessert from a special menu that includes the following selections*:

Appetizers

Sweet Chili Shrimp

Mozzarella Cheesesticks

Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms

Lobster and Langostino Pizza

Signature Shrimp Cocktail

Langostino Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip

Desserts

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

Key Lime Pie

Warm Apple Crostada

Chocolate Wave

Brownie Overboard™

Blue Moose:

Blue Moose, located at 3030 S.W. Wanamaker Drive, will offer veterans and active duty military personnel a free entrée on Veterans Day to show its gratitude for our country’s service men and women. To receive the free entrée, veterans and active duty military must show a military ID, veterans organization card (i.e. American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, etc), or a photo in uniform. Guests can also dine in uniform to receive the free entrée.

Blue Moose will offer its Veterans Day menu from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Eagle Auto Wash:



To receive a FREE Full-Service Wash for a car, SUV, pickup or van, veterans or active military personnel need to show the cashier at Eagle Auto Wash a current U.S. Service Identification Card, U.S. Service Retired Identification Card, or Veterans Organization Card. A FULL SERVICE WASH includes a High Pressure Spray Exterior Wash, Soft Cloth Cleaning & Buffing (or Touch Free Cleaning), Underbody Flush, Wiping Off Dash, Emptying Ashtrays, Vacuuming Seats, Floors & Mats, Cleaning Windows Inside & Out and Full Drying.

Hy-Vee:



Hy-Vee announced it will team up with customers for the seventh consecutive year to fundraise for veterans, active-duty military members and their families during its annual Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up event. The fundraiser will be held from Nov. 1-17 at Hy-Vee’s more than 265 stores across its eight-state region.

During the Hy-Vee Homefront Round Up, customers can join Hy-Vee in supporting veterans, active-duty military members and their families by rounding up their purchase to the nearest dollar, or other amount. Donations are welcomed in-store or online through Aisles Online at hy-vee.com. Hy-Vee will match customer donations up to $100,000, with all proceeds benefiting Hope for the Warriors, Operation First Response and the American Red Cross.

Great Clips:



On November 11, come in for a haircut and get a free haircut card to give to a veteran. And, of course, all veterans and current military members get a free haircut or a free haircut on Veterans Day.

You can find more Veterans Day specials here: https://militarybenefits.info/veterans-day-discounts-sales-deals-free-meals/