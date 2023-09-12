TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rewards are being offered by Shawnee County Crime Stoppers (SCCS) for information that leads to arrests of four different homicides ranging from $22,000 to $5,000.

As of Sept. 7, an anonymous donor gave SCCS $3,000 to be rewarded to individuals who provide information that leads to an arrest for the homicide of Dustin M. Clayton that happened in 2022, according to a press release from SCCS. With the $3,000 donation, the reward for information now totals $5,000 for the case.

On the night of April 22, Dustin Michael Clayton, 35, of Topeka, was killed in a shooting in the 500 block of Southwest Lane Street in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department found Clayton with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Dustin’s older brother, Kevin Clayton, reacted to the killing by setting up a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses and raise money to put together a reward leading to the conviction of those involved with Dustin’s death. The GoFundMe raised a total of $1,430.

Witnesses saw a black SUV believed to be driven by a white man with curly or wavy unkept hair. Detectives have yet to identify a motive or the occupants of the black SUV, according to a press release from SCCS.

SCCS still has rewards offered for information that leads to arrests for the homicides of: