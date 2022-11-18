RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Riley County man was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property after forcing a car off the road with his vehicle.

Jason Konkright, 42, of Leonardville, was arrested by the Riley County Police Department in the 200 block of N. Arizona Street on Thursday around 6:15 a.m. after using his vehicle to push a 29-year-old female driver 30 feet off the roadway.

According to police, Konkright pushed the vehicle off the road and then smashed the windshield.

He was issued a bond of $4,000. Authorities said he was no longer in custody.