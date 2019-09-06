Riley Co. PD asks for public’s help identifying subjects

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police Department is attempting to identify three individuals in two separate cases on Friday.

RCPD posted on their Facebook page Friday morning that they are looking to identify a man after some electronics were taken from Walmart on August 31. He is pictured below.

RCPD is also trying to identify a man and a woman in a criminal use of financial card case at a Dillons that occurred on September 1.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to contact RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.

You can also submit an anonymous tips online. Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.