Riley Co. PD looking for public’s help in robbery case

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police are looking to the public for information about a robbery that happened almost one month ago.

Around 1:45 a.m., on June 12, a man walked into the Kwik Shop at 1337 Anderson Ave. and demanded money, police said. He did not flash a weapon at employees but made off with cash.

RCPD asked that anyone with information about the crime contact them at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers online at www.p3tips.com/353 or at (785) 539-7777.

Using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.