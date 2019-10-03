Riley Co. PD searching for missing Manhattan teen

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police Department is looking for a missing teenage girl on Wednesday evening.

Kelly Carlson, 17, of Manhattan has been missing since Tuesday.

Kelly is 5’2″ with black hair and blue eyes, and weighs around 130 lbs.

She was last seen in the 1100 block of College Avenue.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact RCPD.