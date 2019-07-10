Riley Co. PD warns of scam

RILEY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police warned the public on Tuesday of a woman scamming people out of thousands of dollars.

They say a woman, going by the name of Naomi Scott, has been saying she is moving from New York to Manhattan while pregnant and needs money for appliances.

🚨🚨 SCAM ALERT🚨 🚨If you like to help people, this one is for you! Be aware there is a woman going by the name of Naomi… Posted by RileyCountyPD on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

They offered the following tips for avoiding scams: