Riley Co. PD warns of scam

RILEY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police warned the public on Tuesday of a woman scamming people out of thousands of dollars.
They say a woman, going by the name of Naomi Scott, has been saying she is moving from New York to Manhattan while pregnant and needs money for appliances.
They offered the following tips for avoiding scams:
- Do try to do transactions in person if possible
- Do wait until checks process before doing any transactions
- Do safeguard your personal information
- Do call police if you are suspicious and want us to check it out
- DON’T send money without verifying the person receiving it is legitimate.