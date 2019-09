RILEY CO., Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police are asking the public for help identifying a man in connection with an aggravated assault.

RCPD said they would like to speak to him after an aggravated assault in the 1200 block of Laramie Street on September 15 around 2:20 a.m.

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY:



Do you recognize the man below? We would like to speak to him after an aggravated assault in the 1200 block of Laramie Street on September 15th around 2:20 a.m.



If you know the identity of the person pictured, please contact RCPD or Crime Stoppers. pic.twitter.com/3cFRL1vvON — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) September 20, 2019

They ask that anyone who knows his identity contact RCPD or Crime Stoppers.