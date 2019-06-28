Riley Co. Police warns against gift card scam

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police warned the public on Friday about a scam that took $20,000 from a Manhattan woman.

RCPD posted on Facebook that a woman lost the large sum of money after receiving a call from what looked like the police department’s phone number.

They said the suspect disguised their number as the RCPD mainline, 785-537-2112, and claimed to be different people in leadership positions at the station.

The victim of the scam bought gift cards from them and gave the scammers their financial information.

RCPD reminded the public that they would never call unsolicited and ask for money, payment or other personal information.

They also encouraged the public to contact their non-emergent number, 785-537-2112, to verify things if something doesn’t seem right.