RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Since launching its search on May 23, 2022 for a new Riley County Police Director, the Law Board has received 14 applications.

The screening committee is currently reviewing the applications: three from Kansas and 11 from outside the state.

“We are systematically working our way through the process,” Law Board Chair Linda Morse said. “This is an important decision and we are committed to meeting regularly to keep progressing forward. Once recommendations are made, the Law Board will meet separately to choose finalists.”

One application has been submitted from each of the following states – Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Texas and Vermont.

According to a post from the Riley County Police Department, the finalists will be chosen based on, “their qualifications, experience, and dedication to embracing diversity and promoting inclusion in every sector of the department.”

After the finalists are chosen, an open forum with the finalists will be held. The Law Board anticipates selecting the next director by the end of 2022.