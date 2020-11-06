Riley County Commission District 3 candidates within 2 votes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Two votes separate current leader Republican John Matta and Democratic challenger Kathryn Focke in the race for the third district seat on the Riley County Commission.

“I’m anxiously awaiting the votes to come in, I’m very positive,” Focke said, “and I know the voters will choose the person that they want to represent them in the commission,” she added.

John Matta, is also hopeful, and relates this to the unpredictable year 2020 has been.

“Well it’s 2020, anything can happen,” Matta said, “Frankly you know I thought I would be the winner like most candidates and I didn’t think it would be this close,” he said.

Close is an understatement, as of Thursday evening, the voted stood at 4,674 for Matta and, 4,672 for Focke. Riley County is still receiving mail-in ballots, the county updates its results every afternoon on their website.

Riley County Commissioner 3rd District vote totals as of 11/5/2020. Source: Riley County Elections Office.

“I hope it’s Matta with the number one votes at the end and I want to wish Kathryn well, whether she wins I want to wish her well, if she doesn’t I want want to wish her well with whatever she decides to do,” Matta said.

“I never dreamed it would be this close,” Focke said, “I’ve never seen it be this close in my history here in Riley County,” she said.

As for a recount, Matta says he will ask for one depending on the outcome.

“I won’t ask for a recount if I’m ahead, but if I’m behind and it almost seems guaranteed to be within a half a percentage point, yeah I would request a recount,” Matta said. “Because I want to be fair to the people who contributed to my campaign, who voted for me and supported me as well as myself, I need to take every opportunity to make sure that the count is correct,” he said.

In a race too close to call, both candidates are just waiting for the results to be final.

“I’m hoping that whoever is elected will be ready to go on January 1, or 2, and you know, make a lot of difference [on the] Riley County Commission.,” Focke said. “I of course would jump into it with full force and really try to get some changes done in the commission,” she said.

The Riley County canvass board will have their final count on November, 16th, that is when the election will be finalized. Candidates will have until 5 pm the next day to file for a recount.

Another race in America, that is just too close too call right here in the heartland.