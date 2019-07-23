Riley County EMS wins Manhattan Battle of the Badges

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County EMS won the 2019 Manhattan Battle of the Badges as the 16th year of the competition came to a close on Tuesday.

The Riley County Police Department, Manhattan Fire Department, and Riley County EMS took to the streets asking people to donate blood, and whoever had the most blood donors got to take home a Red Cross trophy.

This year, Riley County EMS took the trophy with 127 votes, followed closely behind by Manhattan Fire Department with 91 votes and Riley County Police Department with 88.

284 pints of blood were collected during the battle and will be able to help save up to 852 lives as each pint donated can help up to 3 hospital patients.