TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department is fighting the upcoming flu season with a seasonal “OKT-FLU-BER FEST” flu clinic.

The clinic will be open for families Thursday, Oct. 21 from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The clinic will be held at the Riley County Health Department Family & Child Resource Center at 2101 Clafin Road.

Registrations are available online by following this link.