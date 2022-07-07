RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is reporting that nearly 64% of all preventable crashes since 2015 have been caused by three main issues: inattentive driving, failure to yield and following too close.

Statistics on preventable car crashes in Riley County (Photo Courtesy/Riley County Police Department).

Riley County PD announced on its Facebook that officers have been directed to increase enforcement on those three violations as well as speeding. They also cited this as a major cause of crashes and increased injuries.

The police department will be explaining this data to drivers who are pulled over for these violations in hopes of reducing the number of preventable crashes in the county. Riley County PD said the purpose of this increase in enforcement is to educate drivers, not to write tickets and get people in trouble.