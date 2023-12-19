MANHATTAN (KSNT)- The Riley County Police Department joined the 27 News show to detail some of their recent efforts to help the community during the holidays.

RCPD Director Brian Peete joined 27 News Morning Anchor Katie Garceran to talk about “Shop with a Cop”.

“A whole host of officers and staff members got together to shop with those children,” Director Peete said.

Before the shopping trip the officers took with the kids, different departments raised funds so they were able to get the Christmas of their dreams.

“I think it was over $15,000 and with that, we were able to shop with over 80 kids for roughly about $150 per kid,” Peete said.

Director Peete said the whole process was extremely emotional, and the event was heart-warming for all that was involved.

