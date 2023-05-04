MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for information following multiple vandalism incidents at Anneberg Park in Manhattan.

On April 24, the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department found a shed, baseball scoreboard, windows, goals and sandbags were damaged causing over $3,000 in damage, according to the RCPD tweet.

Earlier in April, a report was filed after the women’s bathroom at Anneberg Park was vandalized on April 15 causing about $600 in damage.

RCPD said they’d like to get to the bottom of the cases and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.

If you have any information about either case contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.