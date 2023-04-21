Topeka (KSNT) — The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) is trying to identify a person in a photo that may have information about recent catalytic converter thefts in Manhattan.

Officer Aaron Wintermote with the RCPD says a person in a photo is believed to have information about a string of catalytic converter thefts, including one that happened in the parking lot of the east Dillons in Manhattan Thursday afternoon.

If you have any information about this person’s identity or information about the thefts, you can call RCPD at (785) 537-2112 or Riley County Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.